Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

NCB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. 2,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

