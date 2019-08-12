Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. 9,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,167. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

