Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

NVG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

