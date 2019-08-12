Nusantara Resources (ASX:NUS) Trading Down 2.2%

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 20,060 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $37.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.19.

About Nusantara Resources (ASX:NUS)

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

