Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) Shares Down 1.1%

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.43 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), 204,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.44 ($0.31).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.47. The company has a market cap of $52.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Noxopharm Company Profile (ASX:NOX)

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on the research and development of drugs to enhance radiotherapy in Australia and internationally. It is developing Veyonda, a dosage formulation of idronoxil, a generic anti-cancer agent for the treatment of late-stage cancers. The company also focuses on developing NYX-104, a drug intended to protect the brain from excitotoxicity; NYX-205, a drug to treat inflammation of the nervous tissue; and NYX-330, a PCSK9-inhibitor developed as a companion product for statin drugs in lowering low density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease.

