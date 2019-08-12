Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

