NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.27.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NWH.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.27 and a 52-week high of C$12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.