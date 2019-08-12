Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

“We highlight the operating leverage with bank fees only up 3-4% and salaries up 2%. Note that Africa (first wire on January 10th, 2019 – IMXI targeting 300-500 agents long-term) can be the size of Guatemala and Canada (first wire on July 9th, 2019 – IMXI is targeting 4-5 large cities) can be the size of the Texas market. Market share continued to expand with Mexico now at 18.3% from 7.9% in 2014, 4.2 in% in 2014, and in 2014. Intermex volume growth in Honduras growing at 33.6% vs the market at 10.9%. IMXI is excited about the opportunity on the west coast as we expect further traction here through the rest of 2019 with additions in personnel and management believes California can add 10-15M+ transactions over time.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMXI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

IMXI traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,260. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.20 and a beta of -0.31. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

