Nomura Boosts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $314.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Nomura from $282.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IAC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $228.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $321.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.79.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $4.73 on Friday, reaching $249.73. 5,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,215,000 after acquiring an additional 543,469 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,195,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 439,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,049,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

