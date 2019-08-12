Noble Financial Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,963. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -547.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 289,635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,173 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.