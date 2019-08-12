Noble Financial Analysts Give One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) a $4.00 Price Target

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) received a $4.00 price objective from analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.42% from the stock’s current price.

OSS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 299,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.59.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.20% of One Stop Systems worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.