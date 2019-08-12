Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.33. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of NINE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,139. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 27,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $583,707.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 46.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

