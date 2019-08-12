NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) PT Raised to $17.00

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on NGL Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

NGL traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,684. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $2,628,313.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $744,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,789.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 96.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 300,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 147,586 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,890,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 17.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

