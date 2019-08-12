Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 2,616,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 756% from the average daily volume of 305,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

