Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 7,890 Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.12% of Zynex worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zynex from $9.00 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of ZYXI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 105,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,752. Zynex Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $268.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $115,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $113,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,066 shares of company stock worth $1,032,264 in the last three months.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

