Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.25. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,790. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

