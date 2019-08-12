Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 211 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,157.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $327,000.

IJH stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

