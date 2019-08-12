Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.60. 19,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,402. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $7,886,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,224.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “average” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

