Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,539,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 190,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $264.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,701. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

