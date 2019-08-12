Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $667,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,995,000 after buying an additional 269,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,892,000 after purchasing an additional 165,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.76. 16,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.86. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

