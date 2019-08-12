Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $288,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $55.70. 1,618,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,997. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78.

