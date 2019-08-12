New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.51. 1,206,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

