New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. 673,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $40.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

