New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,982,000 after buying an additional 499,200 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 72,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,410 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

