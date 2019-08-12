Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $74.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nevro traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $80.56, approximately 759,145 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 363,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 11.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nevro by 327.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

