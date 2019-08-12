Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given a $76.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) has been given a $76.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.29. Nevro has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 1,675 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 2,460 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Nevro by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

