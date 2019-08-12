Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $65.00 target price on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,604. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

