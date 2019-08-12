Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Neutron has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $234,436.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.