Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) Shares Up 0.8%

Netwealth Group Ltd (ASX:NWL) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$7.87 ($5.58) and last traded at A$7.69 ($5.45), 171,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.63 ($5.41).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$7.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 56.54.

Netwealth Group Company Profile (ASX:NWL)

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services technology company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; investment wrap products for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts; and managed funds.

