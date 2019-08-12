Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Set at $35.00 by Cfra

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been assigned a $35.00 price objective by Cfra in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.37% from the company’s current price.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a current ratio of 14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,790.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $60,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after buying an additional 856,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 828,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

