Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $50.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NKTR traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 121,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $346,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,790.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2,708.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 176.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

