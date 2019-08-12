Nearmap (ASX:NEA) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.12 ($2.21) and last traded at A$3.10 ($2.20), 1,511,379 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.08 ($2.18).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -193.75.

Nearmap Company Profile (ASX:NEA)

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.