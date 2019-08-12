Naylor Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NAYP) Announces Dividend of $2.00

Naylor Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NAYP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

NAYP stock remained flat at $$0.56 during midday trading on Monday. 1,452 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55.

