Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

NAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,034. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. Navistar International’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Navistar International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after buying an additional 162,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

