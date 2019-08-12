National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.33

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 42311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 182.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 261,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 316.3% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 232,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

