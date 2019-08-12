NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Tops $0.34

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 0% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $7.46 million and $134,960.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,874,750 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

