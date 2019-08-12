Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 90.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,737. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

