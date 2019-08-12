Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 550 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 24,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,733. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,094 shares of company stock worth $69,122,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

