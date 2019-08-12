Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 10,540 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 436,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,778,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen raised shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $128.41. 1,114,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

