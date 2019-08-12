Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 115.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

