Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 448,948 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,059 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.10. 716,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.55.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

