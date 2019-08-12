Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,561,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 713.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.33.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $745.15. 29,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $697.23. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $759.53.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total value of $382,652.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

