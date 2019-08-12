Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 201.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,772,000 after acquiring an additional 422,200 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $40,515,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $36,344,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nomura upped their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,366,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,360. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

