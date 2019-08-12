Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €215.11 ($250.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.