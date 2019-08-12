MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.

VTV stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

