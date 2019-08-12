MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases 351 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in BP by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NYSE BP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

