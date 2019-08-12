Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $15,212,983.29 in Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Q. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total value of $46,787,468.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.02. 949,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,639. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $179.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.