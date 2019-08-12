Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.58 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $816,995.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01248947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

