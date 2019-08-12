Morgan Stanley Reiterates Sell Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $41.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. 44,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,356. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 226.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,975,000 after buying an additional 1,190,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,475,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetApp by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,572,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $178,383,000 after buying an additional 670,441 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 594.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 417,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 357,290 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 24.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,816,000 after buying an additional 332,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

