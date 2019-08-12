Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNK. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE MNK traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,579,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,524. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

